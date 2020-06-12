Craven County Sheriff shares views on racism, discrimination within law enforcement

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Many local sheriffs and police chiefs are sharing their views about the death of George Floyd and other African Americans, as well as the relationship between black people and law enforcement.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes is weighing in, calling for better communication and understanding.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sheriff Hughes called racism and discrimination within law enforcement “inexcusable”.

He says this behavior will not be tolerated in Craven County.

He wants all to know his deputies are taught to treat everyone with respect.

“Everybody wants the same thing and that’s to have a better relationship with this community to support each other,” said Sheriff Hughes. “Our job as law enforcement officers is to serve, protect. That’s why it’s so crucial that our communities are so in sync with us.”

Hughes thanks the people who have protested peacefully and shared their thoughts in positive ways.

He says this is the first time he’s seeing more positive dialogue between law enforcement and the community.

“It’s long overdue,” said Sheriff Hughes. “I’m glad we’re having these conversations. I hate that it’s as a result of this. It’s something that should’ve been going on a long time ago, but I’m very optimistic that a lot of good things will come out of it.”

Sheriff Hughes says his department’s success depends on Craven County’s support.

He’s promising to continue reaching out to the people he serves.