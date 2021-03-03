Craven County Sheriff searching for missing 17-year-old

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Tyler Cole Lewis.

Lewis was last seen leaving the Methodist House on Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern. He is wearing a black coat, black pants, and a pair of black Air Jordan’s.

Deputies said Lewis is from Asheville and he has been in contact with his social worker by phone. It is believed Lewis is in the Asheville area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Cole Lewis is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.