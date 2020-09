CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Kathy Jean Rodger.

Rodger was last seen on Tuesday, September 8 at her residence in Cove City.

Officials said her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kathy Rodgers contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.