Craven County Sheriff searching for missing teen from Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Zakia Moore.

Moore was last seen running down Temples Point Road towards N.C. Highway 101 in Havelock on Sunday, April 25.

She was last seen with her hair in a bun, wearing a blue and peach North Face jacket, pink polo shirt, blue jeans, and multi-color Vans shoes. Officials said Moore may be in the Dover area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zakia Moore should contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.