Craven County Sheriff searching for missing Vanceboro woman; possibly in Greenville area

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Vanceboro.

45-year-old Ann Marie Alston was reported missing on Monday, January 18, and was last seen by her family on Friday, January 15.

Deputies said Alston is possibly operating her white 2014 Dodge Journey, North Carolina registration TCN-8119. She is possibly in the Greenville area with Rajputana Ridley who is a registered sex offender.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ann Alston contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620