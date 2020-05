NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office are back home after a head on collision with a motorcycle Friday night.

The motorcyclist tried to run over a deputy before driving away.

The man on the motorcycle then drove head-on into the patrol car.

The deputies were treated and released from Carolina East Medical Center.

The man on the motorcycle is being treated at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. There are no updates at this time on the suspect’s condition.