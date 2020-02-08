Craven County Sheriff’s Office charges man for stabbing and killing family member

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is behind bars after he stabbed and killed his step-grandfather.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 126 Lariat Circle in New Bern in reference to a stabbing.

When deputies arrived they located David Byrum, 55, who was stabbed multiple times.

Byrum was transported to Carolina East Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Gabriel Purick, 19, is charged with an open county of murder and is being held under no bond.

Purick’s first felony court appearence is on February 10th in Craven County District Court.

An investigation in to the event is on going.