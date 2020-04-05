Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for two missing teens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they search for two teenagers.

Deputies are searching for Breana Williams, 15, and Speciale Sanders, 15.



Breana Williams (left) and Speciale Sanders (right)

Williams was last on April 1st on Boxwood Court in New Bern with Sanders.

Williams was last seen wearing red Vans, ripped jeans and a gray and red Indians sweatshirt.

Both teens are believed to be in the company of Christopher Sanderson, 22.

Sanderson drives silver 2017 Hyundai Accent with North Carolina plates.

The license plate number on Sanderson’s vehicle is HAR-4772.

Sanderson has active warrants for trespassing, stalking and communicating threats.

If anyone knows where the teens are or has any information on these subjects you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.