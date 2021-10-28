Craven County Sheriff’s Office says missing 19-year old found safe

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant has been found and is safe. He was located by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

=====

Previous story

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant, age 19.

Bryant was last seen on October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am on Riverside Road in Grifton, N.C., and was reported missing on October 28, 2021. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts, and black in color crocs. Bryant was driving a grey in color 2012 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration HFE-7184.

The vehicle has a dent on the right side of the trunk, a missing hubcap on the rear driver side tire, and the driver door is missing a door handle. Bryant may be in the Pitt County area. Anyone with information on Tyshawn Bryant’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV