Craven County Sheriff’s Office says missing 19-year old found safe

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant has been found and is safe. He was located by deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

=====

Previous story

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating Tyshawn Jiquarius Bryant, age 19.

Bryant was last seen on October 27, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am on Riverside Road in Grifton, N.C., and was reported missing on October 28, 2021. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts, and black in color crocs. Bryant was driving a grey in color 2012 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration HFE-7184.

The vehicle has a dent on the right side of the trunk, a missing hubcap on the rear driver side tire, and the driver door is missing a door handle. Bryant may be in the Pitt County area. Anyone with information on Tyshawn Bryant’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.