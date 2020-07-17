Craven County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scammer calling people and identifying himself as a Craven County Deputy.

Over the past couple of days officials have received several calls about the phone scam.

In the scam, the caller claims some type of civil process has been issued and the person who answers the phone needs to pay a fee to avoid being arrested for failing to appear.

The caller will often leave a number for you to call back and when you do a recording will say “County Sheriff’s Office”.

officials said, “Never provide your credit card number or other personal information without verification of the individual’s true identity and verified affiliation. No one from the sheriff’s office will ask for financial information or personal information over the telephone.”

If you need to verify the identity of a Deputy you can contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or (252) 633-2357.