Craven County students logging back into school

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The second day of school in Craven County is in the books, free of glitches.

The school district is using remote learning to avoid exposing kids, parents, and employees to the coronavirus.

Teachers like Katie Williams are scheduling virtual class sessions with students throughout the day on Zoom. She’s flexible with timing to help parents and students.

However, each school in the Craven County district is establishing its own way to go about classes.

One of the biggest challenges for everyone is the technology.

“The internet is out we’re kind of out of luck that day, so definitely learning all the new

programs and systems and teaching students through zoom or talking to parents on the phone,

it makes it difficult because we cannot see their screen to troubleshoot,” said Williams.

The school district is setting the amount of learning time for several grade levels.

Kindergarten through 5th-grade students are expected to spend 20 hours a week learning, 25 hours for 6th to 8th grade, and 30 hours for high school students.

School board members will revisit their remote learning plans after nine weeks to determine the district’s next steps.