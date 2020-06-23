Craven county talks prep for hurricane season during COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane season is here, and counties across the East want to make sure people are prepared for the worst.

There is no business as usual when it comes to hurricanes.

“It concerns me because many times people make bad decisions by waiting,” said Stanley Kite, Craven County Emergency Management director.

Kite says things will be different this year.

COVID-19 makes sheltering groups in schools or community centers difficult.

“With the required social distancing and the required about of testing that we’re going to have to do, staying in a public shelter could be very bad,” said Kite.

For the first 24 to 48 hours folks will not be given a cot.

The number of people and staff inside the shelters will be limited.

“Go ahead and identify a friend or relative that’s west of the I-95 corridor that they may be able to evacuate to and stay with,” said Kite.

Resources will still be available to anyone with medical needs or financial restrictions.

Normally, first responders from elsewhere in the state or country would help Craven county.

COVID-19 is going to keep those extra swift water rescue and other first responders from coming this year.

“We don’t have the means to house them where they can be safe…a lot of them are already impacted in their own areas and their own neighborhoods,” said Kite. “A lot of them are already involved in tasks that are involved in responding to the COVID emergency.”

Which is why being prepared is so important, according to Kite.

“We don’t have them and they aren’t coming, and we need to recognize where that shortfall is going to be,” said Kite.

Knowing your “zone” is important.

Figuring out how susceptible you are to flooding and storm surge helps when you’re creating your evacuation plan.

Having a hurricane kit ready and prepped and ready before a storm is also a good idea.

You can find more information on what should go inside your hurricane kit, here.

Click here for more information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on emergency preparedness.