Craven County to host Operation Medicine Drop events

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office along with state and local leaders are coming together to battle the state’s opioid epidemic.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will join Sheriff Chip Hughes at the James City Fire Department on Monday to talk about the importance of safely disposing of unused medication.

It’s all a part of Craven County’s Operation Medicine Drop Take Back Event.

Operation Medicine Drop is a partnership between the N.C. Department of Insurance and Safe Kids NC, the N.C. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Agency, the N.C. Department of Public Safety, The Riverkeepers of N.C. and local law enforcement agencies.

An average of four North Carolinians die per day from an opioid overdose.

Since 2016, unintentional poisoning was the leading cause of injury death to North Carolinians, surpassing motor vehicle deaths.

Craven County residents can drop off unused prescriptions from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dover Fire Department in Dover, or the Harlow Volunteer Fire Department in Havelock.