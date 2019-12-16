Craven County tries to reign in feral cat problem

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Animal Protective Services in Craven County is trying to get a handle on the nuisance animal problem, especially when it comes to stray cats.

Officials say they’ve trapped over 40 cats since the beginning of December.

The group receives at least five to seven phone calls a day requesting traps for feral cats.

Officials are trying to educate the public about spaying and neutering outdoor animals.

Sara Rodgers, a representative of Animal Protective Services, said reigning in the feral cat population across the county with an expanded trapping program is one of their top priorities.

Right now, the department only has 18 traps.

They’re hoping to purchase more after taking a look at their budget in the new year.

“Our goal is to have each officer have five traps that they care for every week. What we do is we set the traps on Monday, and what we do is go back and release the traps from the property on Friday,” said Rodgers.

If you need a trap you can call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 and you’ll be placed on a waiting list.