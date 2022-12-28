WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A craving for a biscuit turned into a much sweeter reward for a Wilson woman. Donna Denton came home with a $700,000 prize instead.

“We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton. “This made Christmas a little happier.”

Denton bought her $10 Triple 777 ticket from the Fremont Food Mart on North Wilson Street in Fremont. She checked the ticket with her husband when she returned home.

“We were happy anyway,” said Denton. “Now we’re happier. This is a blessing.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $497,073.

Denton, a production assembler, plans to donate some of her winnings to her church.

The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two top prizes remain to be claimed.

State grants totaling $15 million from money raised by the lottery, are helping Wilson County expand the Wilson County Schools Early College of Applied Technology Academy. For details on other ways Wilson County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.