CRESWELL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Creswell’s Volunteer Fire Department recently got a new upgrade.

A total of 16 self-contained breathing apparatuses were replaced, making the fire department’s volunteers safer in dangerous fire situations. This is thanks to the funding from a 2021 federal emergency management agency assistance to firefighters grant along with a matching grant from the NC Office of State.

Creswell Volunteer Fire Department Chief Carl Spruill said that he is grateful for this new gear.

“Without the help of these grants, it would be extremely hard for small volunteer and rural departments to be able to purchase equipment like this,” Spruill said.

With the funding, Spruill said that they will also be able to replace the air compressor and filling station they currently use.