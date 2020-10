DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are on the scene of a reported residential fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire and EMS officials were called to Candlewick Court inside River Landing near Interstate 40 outside of Wallace. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were visible near the roof.

Three fire departments including Northeast, Wallace and Teachey are currently on the scene.

9OYS is working to learn more information. Stay with us for the latest updates.