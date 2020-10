GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Crews are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Greenville’s Red Oak neighborhood.

The fire was reported Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. in an apartment building on Peed Drive, near Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the fire caused some damage, but they cannot estimate the value of losses.

Crews said no one was displaced from the apartments because of the fire.

