Crews respond to occupied house fire in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – Nags Head Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Friday afternoon that was occupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters responded just before 1 p.m. to the 4000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Fire officials say the house was occupied at the time, but all residents and pets escaped without injury.

On Friday evening the fire department released more photos and explained that the ocean front home is located in the historic beach district of Cottage Row in Nags Head.

The historic beach houses are constructed of rustic cypress shingles, pitched roofs, and angular wrap-around porches and some date back to the 1800s. Firefighters were able to save the historic home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



















Latest News