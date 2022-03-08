VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — As we continue to see an alarming amount of fires in the area over the past couple of weeks, Vanceboro saw a pretty large one on Monday afternoon.

Crews from nine different departments worked to fight the fire and managed to contain it by early Monday evening. The fire broke out on River Road just off of Bay Bush Road in a rural area of Vanceboro. Craven County Ranger Greg Riggs said crews are still out making sure the fire does not start up again.

Pitt County, other areas seeing dozens of brush fires, several Monday

“As of about 4:30, 5 o’clock, yesterday, it was contained, and now we’re just mopping up a day just trying to keep everything inside the lines,” said Riggs.

Craven County Fire Marshal Stanley Kite said as farmers are getting ready for spring, it’s a popular time to burn vegetation, but it can be dangerous.

“The intensity of the wind (Monday) made yesterday’s events much stronger, much bigger. That just helped fuel it at a faster rate that it was spreading and the amount it was burning,” said Kite.

Crews managed to keep the fire from burning any structures, and there were no injuries in the incident.

“We had both fire engines as well as brush trucks and then the forest service had airplanes and helicopters. Heavy equipment from local farmers volunteered and pitched him with their equipment,” said Kite.

He added the absolute most important thing is if you do choose to burn any vegetation, absolutely do not walk away from the burn, even for a couple of seconds. He also said if it’s a windy day, please pick another time to burn.