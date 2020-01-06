Crews tackling fire at home on Martinsborough Road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A house fire off Martinsborough road is under investigation after firefighters were called to the scene originally for a downed power line Monday afternoon.

The call came in right before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was upgraded to a working incident after officials noticed a house was on fire right next to the downed line.

“We’re still on scene,” said Rebecca Thurston. Actively working to put the fire out. No one was in the building when we got here. So we’re thankful no injuries. Obviously there will be an investigation as to what happened and we’ll release those details as we have them.”

Four residents and four animals were in the home at the time, and the Red Cross is working with them.

No injuries have been reported but the family was shaken up.

WNCT tried to speak with the owner of the house, but he declined to comment at this time.

