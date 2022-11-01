WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out Monday night.

(Winterville Community Fire Department photo)

(Winterville Community Fire Department photo)

(Winterville Community Fire Department photo)

Winterville Community Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the fire happened in the 4000 block of Old Tar Road. Crews from Engine Co. 1501 were the first to arrive and immediately requested additional resources. Crews from Engine Co. 4101 and 1520 provided assistance.

Overall, more than 30 firefighters from four departments responded to the fire, which was quickly put out. An investigation began into the cause of the fire.