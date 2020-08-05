Crews work to repair docks at Union Point Park

Crews work to repair damage done by Isaias.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews in New Bern are repairing docks damaged by Isaias, just days after finishing work on those same docks at Union Point Park.

Crews tell WNCT the storm surge destroyed part of the concrete decking that connects to the floating docks.

They’re replacing the concrete and putting in larger bolts to keep it secure.

Work should be done by Tuesday.

The docks are open for boaters taking a day trip to New Bern.

The docks were completely replaced recently after damage done by Hurricane Florence.