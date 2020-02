(WNCT) The power has been restored and crews are working to replace a damaged pole after an accident in Carteret County early Monday morning.

The Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op said a tractor-trailer struck a power line near Broad Creek Middle School before 5 a.m.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op

An outage was reported and crews were working to restore power.

Around 7:15 a.m. officials said the power was restored and crews are replacing the damaged pole and associated equipment.