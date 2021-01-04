Crime Stoppers offering reward for armed robbery at Family Dollar in Vanceboro

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for an armed robbery that took place on Sunday, January 3 at Family Dollar in Vanceboro.

At approximately 6 p.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Family Dollar. The suspects are described as black males wearing brown toboggan, brown coat, grey pants, and white shoes. The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone can identify these subjects contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Vanceboro Police Department at 252-244-0440.