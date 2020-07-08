Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to the arrest of Craven County Couple

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Nicholas Daugherty and Haley Thompson.

Deputies said that Daugherty is wanted for probation violations and Thompson is wanted for felony interfering electronic monitoring.

If you have any information contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of these subjects. To remain anonymous call 252-633-5141.