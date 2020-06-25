Crime Stoppers offering reward for wanted Havelock woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a Havelock woman wanted for felony interfering with electronic monitoring device and escape from a local jail.

46-year-old Alisha Melkonian Taylor was on electronic monitoring with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office when she cut her ankle bracelet off and has failed to report to the jail.

Taylor is described as 5’2, approxiamtely 160lbs, white female, with green eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address was Deacon Court in Havelock.

Anyone with information on Alisha Melkonian Taylor’s location is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.