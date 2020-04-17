Crime Stoppers tip leads JPD to the arrest of 6 suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Crime Stoppers tip led police to the arrest of six suspects in Jacksonville.
On Thursday, detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division received a tip about drug activity taking place on Silver Leaf Drive in the Brynn Marr area of Jacksonville.
After receiving the tip, detectives started an investigation.
Detectives and Officers of the Criminal Intelligence Unit were able to conduct traffic stops that led to an arrest of one of the residents for numerous outstanding warrants.
Officers also located drugs and a firearm after a brief foot pursuit.
Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence where five more subjects were arrested and additional drugs and a second firearm were seized.
Jacksonville Police Department was assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
- Datrell Pointzes, 27, of Jacksonville, was charged with: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with altered serial numbers, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, resist, obstruct and delay, carrying a concealed gun, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering motor vehicle, felony probation violation, assault on a female, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, hit/run and failure to report an accident. He received a $41,000 bond.
- Kalisha Pointzes of Jacksonville was charged with: maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and child abuse. She received a $3,000 bond.
- Shavaion Seko Addison of Jacksonville was charged with: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, felony conspiracy and carrying a concealed gun. He received a $10,000 bond.
- Lawrence Winston of Jacksonville was charged with: maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and child abuse. He received a $3,000 bond.
- Dashaun Spicer of Jacksonville was charged with: possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana and felony conspiracy. He received a $7,500 bond.