Crime Stoppers tip leads JPD to the arrest of 6 suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Crime Stoppers tip led police to the arrest of six suspects in Jacksonville.

On Thursday, detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division received a tip about drug activity taking place on Silver Leaf Drive in the Brynn Marr area of Jacksonville.

After receiving the tip, detectives started an investigation.

Detectives and Officers of the Criminal Intelligence Unit were able to conduct traffic stops that led to an arrest of one of the residents for numerous outstanding warrants.

Officers also located drugs and a firearm after a brief foot pursuit.

Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the residence where five more subjects were arrested and additional drugs and a second firearm were seized.

Jacksonville Police Department was assisted by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.