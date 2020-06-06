Croatan High School hosts drive-in graduation ceremony

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Cars packed the parking lot at Croatan High School and it was all to celebrate the class of 2020.

The school hosted a drive-in graduation ceremony Friday afternoon. ​​

Students and parents decked out their cars to show support for the class.

The principal, along with some students prepared speeches to present to the crowd. Everyone was able to hear it as the radio broadcasted the commencement — allowing attendees to listen to it from their cars.

Students say this is a graduation ceremony they will never forget. ​​​

“There ceremonies in the gym kind of blend together and blur together but these ones going to stand out and I’m excited to be part of something. We got to decorate our cars and our parents are there. I think that’s better than the traditional and I’m super excited we got to do this,” said Georgia Rahe, a graduate of Croatan High School.

Parents then drove their students to the front of the school. ​Employees created a stage where students could receive their diploma from the school principal.