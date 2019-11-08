Croatan implements new hours at certain day-use recreation sites

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Starting November 17 several recreation sites on the Croatan National Forest will close each night at sunset and reopen at sunrise.

The nightly closure will include the entrance roads and recreation sites at:

Black Swamp OHV area

Cedar Point recreation area and Tideland Trail trailhead

Fishers Landing

Flanners Beach recreation area

Pine Cliff equestrian trails parking lot

Pine Cliff recreation area

Siddie Fields

The change affects less than 3 miles of the 220 miles of roads on the Croatan and continues to allow overnight use of roughly 150,000 acres of general forest areas.

Black Swamp OHV area is currently closed for trail improvements and will reopen before the end of 2019.

Some recreation areas remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Florence including Fishers Landing, Flanners Beach recreation area, Pine Cliff recreation area, and Siddie Fields. The sites are expected to reopen within the next two years.

For additional information, contact the Croatan Ranger District Office at 252-638-5628.