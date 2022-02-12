Croatan National Forest planning to conduct 1282-acre prescribed burn

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is conducting a 1282-acre prescribed burn today on Hunters Creek Rd near Hwy 58, 7 miles North of the Town of Cape Carteret near the communities of Stella and Peletier.

A helicopter will be utilized to implement the burn. The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area, and avoid Hunters Creek Rd if possible.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.