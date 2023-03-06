NEW BERN, NC -– The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 327-acre prescribed burn today in Carteret County. The burn is located off Nine Mile Road and Deep Sand Road 13 miles south of Havelock and five miles southwest of Newport.

A helicopter will be utilized to help implement the burn. Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area.

The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Nine Mile Road. The goal of this burn is to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires and to improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.