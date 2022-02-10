Croatan National Forest planning to conduct three prescribed burns Thursday

NEW BERN, NC – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct three prescribed burns on Thursday in Jones County.

The burns include:

524-acres near the community of Stella, 10 miles southeast of Maysville

763-acres near the community of Black Swamp, 7 miles southeast of Maysville

477-acres on Catfish Lake Road, 4 miles east of Maysville

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. The public should be aware of firefighters working in the area and avoid Great Lake Road, Holston Creek Road, and Catfish Lake Road if possible.

Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.