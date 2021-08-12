Crystal Coast business’s raising money to build, deliver beds to children in need

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – Local business owners are donating and raising money for a national non-profit with a local impact.

Chase Hanford, Owner of Snapperz Morehead City, and his father along with 34 North’s Paul Musco and The Village Market Owner Josh Sawyer are each putting up $2,000 to the Goldsboro Chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

There are over 183 kids on a list right now waiting for a bed said Chapter Director Frank Hernandez.

“We placed over 250 beds our first year into homes for kids who were literally sleeping on a slab foundation, tile floors with a small inexpensive sleeping bag,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez started the local chapter about 3 years ago.

To build a bed for every kid waiting is $39,500. The Carteret County business owners are asking the community and other businesses to help. Chase Hanford says they will accept donations at any of the businesses participating until this Sunday.

These include Snapperz in Morehead City and Emerald Isle, 34 North in Cedar Point, and The Village Market in Emerald Isle.

In November, Sleep In Heavenly Peace chapter organizers will come back to the coast and get to the building.

“I would love to build the beds, to deliver the beds and I want to get my kids involved so they see if you have the ability to give back to the community do it,” said Hanford.