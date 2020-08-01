Crystal Coast homeowners tracking storm forecast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People living along the Crystal Coast are on alert for another powerful storm. Many of them in Emerald Isle saw their homes damaged or destroyed two years ago by Hurricane Florence.

It’s too early to tell for property owners like Bobby Allen or Susan and Neal Campbell. The residents are tracking the storm’s forecast before any making final decisions on whether to leave or ride it out.

If winds reach 100 mph, the Campbell’s plan to board up their home and leave. The two have a piece of plywood they have used for a majority of hurricanes including Florence and Floyd. On the board includes the name of the nine hurricanes they have boarded up for.

However, they are waiting to see if they will reuse it for the coming storm.

Nearby, Allen and his wife aren’t too concerned about the current forecast. Allen will leave the island, while his wife plans to ride it out.

Instead of plywood, Allen say an internet TV-show is inspiring his efforts to be hurricane ready.

But both couples to plan to leave if Isaias looks to make a direct hit with winds reaching more than 100 mph.

Town officials encourage people to stay out of the water this weekend. There will be red flags waving and high risk for rip currents.