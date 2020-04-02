Crystal Coast prohibits water access

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County leaders are urging everyone to stay out of the water during this pandemic.

Double red beach flags will fly across the island until April 29 — that includes the Town of Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, and Pine Knoll Shores.

Swimming, surfing, kiting, and non-motorized recreational water access is prohibited during this time. Emerald Isle officers can cite someone for being the water. Residents can walk and run along the beach strand.

Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber said emergency personnel responded to their first water rescue this season on Sunday.

By restricting people from going in the water, emergency responders can focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, Barber added.

The four Bogue Banks mayors are advising residents to leave the island for essential purposes only. Visitors are urged to stay away for the time being.

“If you don’t live in Bogue Banks or own Bogue Banks property or work on an essential business in

Bogue Banks you can’t be here. Do not come, stay home and stay safe,” said Trace Cooper, mayor for the town of Atlantic Beach.