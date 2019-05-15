Skip to content
Crystal Coast
New bill aims to expand shellfish industry in eastern NC
Emerald Isle Fire Dept. launches junior lifeguard program
Setting out to sea during the 61st Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
Research findings from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
More Crystal Coast Headlines
Junior lifeguards in training with Atlantic Beach Fire Department
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament kicks off with Lady Angler event
Carteret Health Care Cancer Center hosts free skin cancer screening
Emerald Isle Police Dept. handing out books on rip current safety
Crystal Coast towns continue to replenish beaches after Florence
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor calls for regional flag system at Crystal Coast beaches
Volunteers collect 29 bags of trash post-Memorial Day
Pine Knoll Shores Police Department steps up beach patrol efforts
Town of Atlantic Beach enforces 1-hour paid parking spaces for the summer