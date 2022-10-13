MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a fun event that also gives back to those in need.

SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House Gingerbread Festival returns to the Crystal Coast Civic Center on December 9-11. The Gingerbread Festival, an annual benefit for SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House, is a special holiday event for the community, coordinated through volunteer efforts, and dedicated to raising funds and awareness of our Hospice House.

The 2022 Gingerbread Festival begins with a ticketed preview party on December 9 from 7-11 p.m. featuring the Embers.

The festival is open to the public each day from 11 am – 5 pm featuring a Gingerbread House competition created by local artists, individuals, schools, and community groups, spectacular Crab Pot Christmas Trees designed and decorated by individuals and corporate sponsors, Santa visits, Face Painting, Holiday music and entertainment that’s all free. Crab Pot Trees, concessions and sweets and other items will be available for sale.

The gingerbread house competition is free and open to bakers of all abilities and ages. The five

categories are adult, teen, youth, child, and pint size with cash prizes awarded in all categories. Entries do not have to be a house, just an edible structure. A completed and signed entry form must be submitted by December 5. Entries will be on display and open for public viewing during the festival.

The awards reception will be December 11, at 4 pm.

Since opening on July 1, 2013, SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House has served over 1,800 patients and their families. For more information, click here.