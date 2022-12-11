MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Morehead City got a look at some yummy houses on Sunday while helping a local cause.

Sunday wrapped up the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival. The festival featured several homemade gingerbread houses from people in the community. The weekend event is an annual fundraiser benefitting the Crystal Coast Hospice House.

Kyra Moore, the festival chairperson, said they were proud of the public’s generosity in helping their cause.

“Our community has been so supportive of the hospice house but any family that’s experienced a hospice house it’s very special for them too. so it’s such a blessing to our community.’

Along with the gingerbread house contest, people also enjoyed looking at Christmas trees that were decorated and sponsored by local organizations.