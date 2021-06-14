63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament blog: Activities kick off Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the biggest event in Morehead City and one of the biggest in the country.

10:09 a.m.: Following Seas boated a blue marlin and is returning to weigh.

ETA: The boat is expected to the scales at 1:45 p.m.

The 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament begins Monday. Boaters who participate in the first day will be able to fish from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fishermen have a chance to catch a blue marlin and return to the tournament headquarters to have it weighed. The boat with the biggest haul after Saturday afternoon is the overall champion.

