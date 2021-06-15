63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament blog: Competitors looking to top Following Seas’ Monday catch

Crystal Coast

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of the 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a quest to see which boat can not only land a blue marlin but top the current leaderboard.

Following Seas was the only boat to land and return with a blue marlin on Monday. Its 448.8-pound haul put the team in first place.

There are 270 boats participating in the six-day tournament. Participants have to take two days off during the stretch, meaning fewer ships will likely be on the water on Tuesday.

LEADERBOARD

  1. Following Seas, 448.8 pounds

==========

Monday’s coverage

Twitter updates: Kayla Schmidt

Follow the Big Rock as it happens: Website | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV