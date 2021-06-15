63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament blog: Competitors looking to top Following Seas’ Monday catch

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of the 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a quest to see which boat can not only land a blue marlin but top the current leaderboard.
Following Seas was the only boat to land and return with a blue marlin on Monday. Its 448.8-pound haul put the team in first place.
There are 270 boats participating in the six-day tournament. Participants have to take two days off during the stretch, meaning fewer ships will likely be on the water on Tuesday.
LEADERBOARD
