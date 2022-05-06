MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With the ongoing war in Ukraine, communities around the United States are coming together to show support.

One woman in Carteret County is making it her mission to do that, too. Janet Eshleman is almost 94 years old, and she’s worked hard over the last two months putting together a yard sale to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

“I would sit in front of the television, and I would cry for the Ukrainian people,” said Eshleman. “And I went to bed one night, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to help them. I’ve got to help them.'”

She collected items and gathered a group of over 50 volunteers to help achieve her goal. Before starting, people were already showing their generosity.

“As of (Thursday), when we hadn’t even opened the doors to sell, we had made about $3,000 in donations,” said Eshleman.

She added the money will be given to The Salvation Army units stationed in Ukraine. With their first day open, one of the volunteers, Lisa Rasmussen said that it’s been remarkable.

“It makes me want to cry is what it makes me. When I came this morning at 8:15 a.m., there were probably 30 people in the line,” said Rasmussen.

Eshleman said that she feels the same.

“When I first realized that, the tears came. I was just so happy to see people feeling like I did,” said Eshleman. “And just today the number of people who stopped to say thank you for doing this is amazing. And I love it. I love it because they must feel the way I do.”

One shopper, John Matson — a World War II refugee from Latvia — said he knows what Ukraine is facing and drove all the way from Jacksonville to support Eshleman’s cause.

“It shows us, hey, solidarity is what it’s all about,” said Matson. “We support Ukraine and we will always support countries that are fighting for freedom.”

If you missed out on the yard sale on Friday, they will be open again Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.