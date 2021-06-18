9OYS takes closer look at how Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament works to support local charities

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Big Rock Blue Tournament goes deeper than just the fish in the sea. As the 63rd annual tournament nears completion, 9OYS takes a closer look at what the tournament does for the community.

Officials with the tournament said they work with a variety of non-profits from the Boy Scouts of America to organizations like the Salvation Army.

Crystal Hesmer, Exceutive Director of Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament states, “A lot of our funds that are donated also come from our retail sales so we want people to come and shop in our store as well as come and see the weigh-ins but understand that their purchases, the proceeds from their purchases are also part of the funds that we donate back to the community.”

The tournament brought in over $500,000 in charity funds to help give back to the local community. The Salvation Army has a canteen they bring out to Big Rock to serve hotdogs and lemonade. The funds that are raised go toward different communities which the Salvation Army supports.

Officials also says yearly donations are made to schools in the area to support education efforts.

For more information on the Big Rock blue Marlin tournament, click here.