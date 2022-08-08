MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Coastal Federation is receiving funding to create a new aquaculture facility hub in Carteret County.

It will provide oyster and clam growers with improved access to water and storage. Officials said their ultimate goal with this facility is to create high-quality jobs and increase the income for shellfish growers.

“We’ll just be helping, you know, existing growers expand their businesses and the new growers coming in, kind of have a softer landing and have something conveniently built so they can start easier than those that didn’t have that before,” said Ana Zivanovic-Nenodovic, assistant director of policy for NC Coastal Federation.

Officials hope to start building once the funding goes through and have it operational by the end of next year.