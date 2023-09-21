EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the summer season comes to an end, beach driving is just picking up.

So far, nearly 1,900 people have picked up beach driving passes to enjoy in Emerald Isle. In total last year, 3,400 beach driving permits were issued.

Those interested must take a test to make sure they understand the rules of beach driving and have a 4-wheel drive vehicle. The police chief recommends people to air their tires down before driving in the sand so they don’t get stuck as well as paying attention to high tide.

“We want everybody to be safe,” said Emerald Isle Police Chief Michael Panzarella. “Just because we’ve moved out of our busy season doesn’t mean that, you know, we don’t still have pedestrians out there on the beach.

“The speed limit on the beach is 20 miles per hour. Be vigilant Don’t be distracted be cautious and have fun.”

Beach driving is also permitted in Indian Beach, which began on September 7. Atlantic Beach begins on October 1. All towns require a permit to drive on the beach.

