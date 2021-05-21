Association’s ‘Back the Blue’ program recognizes Carteret County deputy sheriff

NEW BERN (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association announced on Friday that deputy Cenold Belizaire was honored as the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year in CCTA’s ‘Back the Blue’ program.

The CCTA annually honors outstanding law enforcement officers nominated by their peers in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments located in Eastern North Carolina.

“Deputy Belizaire has demonstrated an outstanding level of dedication in his service to the citizens of Carteret County,” Sheriff Asa Buck said. “He has continuously exhibited maturity and wisdom beyond his age and experience level.

“Our office regularly receives telephone calls and emails from citizens wishing to thank Deputy Belizaire for going above and beyond the call of duty.”

Belizaire began working with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. Before that, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge following four years of service. He is from Jacksonville, Fla.

Belizaire’s duties include proactive crime prevention patrols, answering calls for service, serving criminal and civil processes and enforcing state laws and county ordinances.