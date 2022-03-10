(WGHP) — We’ve definitely had some windy weather in the past few days.

And on the coast, those winds bring with it an interesting sighting!

The Cape Lookout National Seashore Park posted on Facebook about some very temptingly poppable-looking things that have been washing up on their beaches.

These little “balloons” are gas-filled floats that keep the Man-o-War jellyfish afloat as they drift through the ocean.

The winds can pick these floats up and they can wind up on the beach, but the folks at the park caution that no matter how tempting it is, you should not pop these things! “Give them a wide berth,” the Facebook post ways.

These are carnivorous jellyfish and use their dangling tentacles to kill their prey. Even washed ashore, the tentacles still pack a punch, so don’t mess with the balloons! Stepping on it will hurt!