ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – Drivers will encounter intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge Wednesday night for maintenance.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor that has been doing preservation work to the bridge needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck.

The contractor plans to close the bridge to traffic in both directions multiple times, starting at 10 p.m. today and ending by 6 a.m. Thursday. Each closure could last between 5 minutes to 15 minutes. Motorists should prepare for delays when using this bridge during this time.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.