Atlantic Beach business owners hopeful for record-breaking July Fourth

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people kicked off the July 4th weekend early and headed to the beach Friday.

Thousands will hit to the coast for holiday celebrations this weekend. It’s good news for local business owners looking for a boost.

The weekend started with rainy weather. Owners say that’s good news for them. If people can’t be on the beach, they’re inside shops and restaurants spending money.

“Business has been great all week and even starting last weekend,” said Tim Nixon, manager at Bahia. “Things have been beyond expectation. Saturday is going to be just a record-breaker. (Friday) will be also. The day after the Fourth is usually one of the biggest days of the summer.”

The holiday weekend kicked off Friday with cloudy weather and a rough surf. Despite the bad weather, some people braved the beach. Others headed indoors to restaurants like Bahia.

“When it rains, it helps us because you can’t go to the beach and people are coming in and eating and doing more things inside,” said Nixon.

Many people also did some pre-July 4th shopping at stores like Davis Beachwear.

“You can shop while the rain drops,” said Patricia Davis, who co-owns the store with her husband.

Davis said this past Memorial Day Weekend was one of the best in her store’s history. She’s hopeful this July 4th Weekend will top it.

“It would have to be very good to be better than Memorial Day,” she said. “It can be done and the darkest hour is just before the dawn. Today’s a cloudy day, so I’m expecting July 4th, Sunday, to be fabulous.”

These owners said this is shaping up to be one of the most successful beach seasons ever. They’re preparing for crowds to continue heading to the coast during the next few months.