ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — National Life Group recently announced that the Atlantic Beach Fire Department has been nominated for the 2023 Do Good Heroes Award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, this brand-new award program honors fire rescue and police personnel and departments who perform community service activities above and beyond their public safety duty.

The Atlantic Beach Fire Department was nominated by Harry Archer of Archer Insurance Group. They not only put out fires but also provide emergency EMT services as well as offering Ocean Rescue and lifeguards.

“I’d like to recognize the Atlantic Beach Fire Department’s dedication to serving their community and going above and beyond their duty to make a positive impact,” said Archer. “This recognition is a testament to their hard work and commitment to making a difference. I’m honored to nominate the Atlantic Beach Fire Department for this award and recognize their service to the community”.

About Do Good Heroes

Do Good Heroes is a program by National Life Group that allows their financial professionals to recognize fire-rescue and police departments and personnel for community service activities above and beyond their public safety duty. Eligible nominees will receive an online profile, recognition on social media, and be entered to win monthly cash prizes that directly support the nonprofits of their choice. Read the profiles and learn more about the program at www.DoGoodHeroes.net.